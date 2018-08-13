GARNER – A former Britt man has died in prison while serving a life sentence for killing a Garner town councilman in 1996.
Robert Charles Richey died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center near Oakdale, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was 74 and had been housed at the center due to a chronic illness.
Richey had spent 20 years behind bars after a Bremer County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Don Larkin Jr. of Garner.
According to Courier archives, Larkin was shot and killed on May 8, 1996. Authorities said Richey shot Larkin with a shotgun through a window because he was angry that Larkin had been dating his ex-wife. Richey claimed he was drunk at his own home at the time of the shooting.
He was found guilty during a December 1996 jury trial in Bremer County, where the case had been moved for a venue change, and sentenced to life in prison.
Larkin had been a member of the Garner City Council.
A district court judge overturned the conviction in 2001, but that ruling was overturned by an Iowa Court of Appeals ruling that reinstated the conviction. In 2013, then Gov. Terry Branstad declined to commute Richey’s life sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.