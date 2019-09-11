BURLINGTON -- Early Wednesday, Burlington police were involved in a shoot-out with a man who was killed in the incident.
The incident began about 12:50 a.m. when Burlington Police and the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of North Gunnison Street.
Witnesses described a white S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck with a topper as possibly being involved. At about 12:57 a.m., Burlington officers located the vehicle at Central and Division streets and initiated a vehicle stop near Angular and Summer streets.
Initial reports indicated the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm toward the officers and then fled on foot. Law enforcement gave chase and multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and officers.
The suspect, whose name was not yet released, was mortally wounded and pronounced dead at the Great River Medical Center in Burlington. The officers and deputy were not injured.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting the investigation into the incident. The Burlington officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The names of the officers and deputy will not be released prior to their interview with DCI, police said.
