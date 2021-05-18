Man detained on unrelated warrants following gunfire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was removed from a house that was hit by gunfire on Monday has been arrested on an unrelated warrants for stalking and burglary.

Waterloo police detained Tony Terrell Campbell, 37, on charges of stalking, trespassing and second-degree burglary after he exited 817 Grant Ave., shortly after someone opened fire on the home.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, and further details weren’t available.

According to court records, officers had been looking for Campbell since May 4 when he allegedly entered a Franklin Street home and assaulted a woman inside.

Authorities allege that on Monday Campbell followed people to the Franklin Street home around 2:30 a.m. and cracked a vehicle window with a punch. He disappeared before police arrived.

Hours later, around 9:20 a.m., Campbell showed up at the Grant Avenue home and refused to leave, according to court records. A relative came over to convince him to exit the house, and during the attempt, someone outside began shooting at the home, records state.

The assailant fled, officers found spent shell casings in the street and damage to the residence, and Campbell was detained on the warrants.