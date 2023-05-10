WATERLOO — A federal grand jury has charged a Waterloo man who was found with a gun and drugs during a search in November.

The indictment charging Davion Everette Madlock, 24 with felon in possession of a firearm was unsealed Wednesday, a day after officers with the Waterloo Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service detained him at 121 Dawson St.

According to court records, police executed a search warrant at his home on Nov. 11 and found a 9 mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine on a coffee table. An Air Jordan shoe box with marijuana, a digital scale and Madlock’s driver’s license was found behind a nearby couch.

Madlock is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior convictions for felony weapons charges, according to court records.

