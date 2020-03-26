Man detained in multiple-crashes incident in Waterloo (PHOTOS)

Waterloo — Police are investigating a series of crashes in a Waterloo neighborhood.

Details weren’t immediately available.

Officers were called to a disturbance around 11 a.m. and found a crashed Chevy Impala on West Third Street with tire tracks in in a yard and the parking.

Down the street, there was the sign of another collision with a separated bumper resting against a tipped fire hydrant.

A short time later, officers detained a man after he exited an apartment building on Park View.

This story will be updated.

