You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man detained in multiple-crashes incident in Waterloo (PHOTOS)
0 comments
breaking featured

Man detained in multiple-crashes incident in Waterloo (PHOTOS)

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo — Police are investigating a series of crashes in a Waterloo neighborhood.

Details weren’t immediately available.

Officers were called to a disturbance around 11 a.m. and found a crashed Chevy Impala on West Third Street with tire tracks in in a yard and the parking.

Down the street, there was the sign of another collision with a separated bumper resting against a tipped fire hydrant.

A short time later, officers detained a man after he exited an apartment building on Park View.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News