 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man detained following Waterloo hit-and-run and chase in Cedar Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a hit-and-run collision in Waterloo and a chase in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls police arrested 53-year-old Tyler Brennan Timion on charges of felony eluding and third-offense operating while intoxicated. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to Cedar Falls authorities, Timion had been involved in a crash in Waterloo on Tuesday night and left the area.

Cedar Falls officers later attempted to stop Timion in the area of 15th and Washington streets around 4:18 p.m. He refused to pull over, and the pursuit headed east on 18th Street and then north on Highway 58. The chase continued onto Highway 218 before coming to a stop at the Highway 63 interchange.

Details of the Waterloo collision weren’t immediately available.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans feel more grateful this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News