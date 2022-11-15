Man detained following Waterloo hit-and-run and chase in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a hit-and-run collision in Waterloo and a chase in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls police arrested 53-year-old Tyler Brennan Timion on charges of felony eluding and third-offense operating while intoxicated. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to Cedar Falls authorities, Timion had been involved in a crash in Waterloo on Tuesday night and left the area.

Cedar Falls officers later attempted to stop Timion in the area of 15th and Washington streets around 4:18 p.m. He refused to pull over, and the pursuit headed east on 18th Street and then north on Highway 58. The chase continued onto Highway 218 before coming to a stop at the Highway 63 interchange.

Details of the Waterloo collision weren’t immediately available.