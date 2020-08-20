 Skip to main content
Man detained following stabbing, standoff
LaPORTE CITY – One person has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation and another for stab wounds following a standoff in La Porte City early Thursday.

Authorities received a call at 501 Walnut St. shortly after 5 a.m.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies said a woman inside the home had apparently been stabbed by her adult son, who refused to come out of the house.

The sheriff’s office tactical unit responded, and negotiators were able to talk the son into surrendering without further incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and she is expected to survive, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to deputies.

