Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls authorities took a man to the hospital after police tracked him through snow and icy water following a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

Officers said 49-year-old Dean Smith had been in the cold for about two and a half hours before officers found him in a wooded area off of Cottage Row around 9:30 a.m.

“He was cold and wanted help,” said Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the police department.

Smith was brought to an ambulance and then taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for exposure, Sitzmann said. He said a domestic assault charge is pending.

The incident started around 7 a.m. Saturday when police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Lake Street, Sitzmann said. Smith left on a bicycle before officers arrived, and police followed his tracks in the snow to the west.

At one point, Smith left his bike and continued on foot, crossing water, police said. Residents in the Cottage Row neighborhood loaned three four-wheel off-road vehicles to Cedar Falls police and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies during the search, and officers found him in a wooded area between Cottage Row Road and Longview Street. He was detained without further incident.

Police said the victim in the domestic assault call had minor injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments