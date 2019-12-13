WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a Thursday night chase that ended when his vehicle crashed.
A patrol officer attempted to stop the Pontiac G6 around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street and East Park Avenue for going 70 mph in a 35-mph zone.
The pursuit headed east onto Dubuque Road where the vehicle slid into a median and then returned to the roadway and continued on, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to police reports.
The driver lost control while attempting to turn onto Gilbertville Road and crashed into an electrical traffic light control box.
The driver attempted to run away but was detained.
Police arrested Jeremy Wayne Towsley, 38, of 3109 Kennedy Lane, for felony eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
