Man detained after police find woman unconscious

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found his girlfriend unconscious with a head injury late Wednesday and he tried to run from officers.
Lamarcus Lemario Martez Williams, 33, was arrested for third-offense domestic assault, a felony, as well as interference, assault on a peace officer and escape. Bond hasn’t been set.
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call from the victim, 39-year-old
Rebecca Taylor, at about 11 p.m. that Williams was trying to stab her.
When officers arrived at their home at 1151 Oleson Road, they could see Taylor on the floor, but Williams wouldn’t allow them inside and barricaded the door, court records state.
Surveillance video shows the suspect in the Nov. 27, 2022, robbery at Dollar General on Idaho Street in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jeff Reinitz
Police forced their way inside and found the woman unresponsive. They began CPR, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
When officers told Williams he was being detained, he pushed past them and ran from the house, according to court records. He was taken into custody a short time later.
During a police interview, Williams told investigators he punched the woman in the head during an argument and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a bedroom dresser, court records state.
Police said Taylor suffered serious injuries and remains at the hospital. She was in critical condition. Court records indicate she suffered brain swelling and hadn’t regained consciousness as of early Thursday.
