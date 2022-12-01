 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man detained after police find woman unconscious

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found his girlfriend unconscious with a head injury late Wednesday and he tried to run from officers.

Lamarcus Williams

Lamarcus Williams

Lamarcus Lemario Martez Williams, 33, was arrested for third-offense domestic assault, a felony, as well as interference, assault on a peace officer and escape. Bond hasn’t been set.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call from the victim, 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor, at about 11 p.m. that Williams was trying to stab her.

When officers arrived at their home at 1151 Oleson Road, they could see Taylor on the floor, but Williams wouldn’t allow them inside and barricaded the door, court records state.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the Nov. 27, 2022, robbery at Dollar General on Idaho Street in Waterloo, Iowa.

Police forced their way inside and found the woman unresponsive. They began CPR, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

People are also reading…

When officers told Williams he was being detained, he pushed past them and ran from the house, according to court records. He was taken into custody a short time later.

During a police interview, Williams told investigators he punched the woman in the head during an argument and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a bedroom dresser, court records state.

Police said Taylor suffered serious injuries and remains at the hospital. She was in critical condition. Court records indicate she suffered brain swelling and hadn’t regained consciousness as of early Thursday.

+1 
clip art squad cars
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These tiny worms are diagnosing certain cancers earlier and saving lives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News