Man detained after entering homes, assaulting woman

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited.

He is also accused of pushing a woman against the wall and demanding her keys.

Waterloo police arrested Willie Leon Baskerville, 35, of 1116 Independence Ave., on charges of second-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree burglary. He was also arrested for interference causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia for a glass meth pipe found after he struggled with police officers.

Bond was set at $48,000.

Authorities allege Baskerville walked into a woman’s home at 304 Columbia Circle around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, pushed her dog out of the way and forced her against a wall while demanding her keys. She was able to push him out the door, according to court records.

Baskerville then knocked on the door to 161 Prospect Blvd. and told the resident to open the door or he would “expose his secrets,” records state.

He then walked into the garage and the house before leaving.

Police found him outside a home on Prospect, and he allegedly struggled when they took him into custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.