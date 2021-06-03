Man deported after 2010 Kansas bank robbery found living in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Immigration authorities are seeking new charges for Waterloo man who was twice deported from the United States after robbing a Kansas bank as a teen.

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security petitioned the court to charge 28-year-old Gabriel Marceleno Lopez with illegal entry. The case was filed last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids and unsealed Tuesday.

According to court records, Waterloo police found Marceleno on May 15 while investigating an assault in the area of Franklin and Nevada streets.

Marceleno allegedly told officers he was “Alex Guzman,” but police determined his true identity through his tattoos, records state. He allegedly tried to run when police escorted him to a patrol car, and he was arrested for misdemeanor interference.

Immigration agents detained Marceleno on May 25.

Court records show Marceleno was only 17 years old when he was involved in an Oct. 21, 2010, robbery of Bank of American in Dodge City, Kansas. He and Angel Garcia Aguirre, who was 32 at the time, entered the bank. Aguirre waved around a pistol, and Marceleno jumped over the counter and collected the money, around $7,000.