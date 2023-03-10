SUMNER — Authorities are investigating following a standoff at a Sumner home that cancelled school Friday morning.

Details were immediately available, but officials confirmed that one man is dead and a woman was injured.

Sumner police were called to an apparent domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Sixth Street. A standoff followed, and a tactical team was called in.

Sumner police, Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.

The man was later found dead in the home, authorities said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting at the scene.

