Man cuts off finger in weekend attack, gets arrested

WATERLOO –A Waterloo man who allegedly severed his finger while puncturing his girlfriend’s tires and chasing her with a knife over the weekend has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Martez Anthony Woods, 43, for domestic assault with a weapon and false imprisonment. He was later released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, Woods is accused of ramming his girlfriend’s vehicle, cutting her tires and then chasing her into the Dairy Queen on West Fifth Street with a knife around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Woods allegedly punched the woman and forced her into his vehicle and drove away, records state.

Police located Woods at his home at 410 Esther St. with a serious injury to his hand, and he was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, records state. The finger was found at Dairy Queen and transported to the hospital, police said.

clip art squad cars
