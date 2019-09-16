WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who crashed into the police training center has been arrested for allegedly driving while on drugs.
The accident happened at about 5:25 a.m. Sunday when a 2009 Hyundai crashed through the gate at the Waterloo police department’s training facility at 348 N. Elk Run Road. The driver apparently walked to the nearby Tyson Fresh Meats meatpacking plant on North Elk Run Road and was detained by police.
Officers believe he was under the influence of LSD and marijuana, according to court records.
The driver was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital where his injuries were treated.
Joshua John Wurzer, 30, of 245 Madison St., was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated.
