WATERLOO — Sentencing has been set for December for a Marion man who was convicted of hitting his adopted daughter with a vehicle in June while he was clandestinely checking on his wife.
Rande David Lehmkuhl, 71, had been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a felony.
Jurors Oct. 18 found Lehmkuhl guilty of the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an injury accident following three days of trial. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail each.
Authorities said Lehmkuhl and his wife were in the process of a divorce, and Lehmkuhl had been tracking his wife by hiding a cell phone in her vehicle, according to Assistant County Attorney James Katcher, who prosecuted the case.
She found the phone and co-opted it to track him. He then hid a second phone to track her.
You have free articles remaining.
On the night of June 21, the wife was in Cedar Falls, where she grew up, visiting relatives. The daughters were with the wife when they noticed a suspicious Lexus driving by the house a few times.
The girls approached the Lexus on foot in a parking lot in the 1400 block of West First Street, and one stood in front of the vehicle as it was trying to leave the parking lot.
The car accelerated, and the 15-year-old girl ended up on the hood, according to prosecutors. The car continued driving and then hit the brakes, throwing the girl onto the street, according to prosecutors.
The girl suffered injuries to legs and had head and neck pain, according to court records. The Lexus drove off before authorities arrived, according the prosecutors. Lehmkuhl was arrested later that night.
Lehmkuhl also faces charges for allegedly failing to surrender his handguns to the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office while a no contact order was in effect in the case. A hearing is scheduled for November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.