CLERMONT – A Clermont man has been arrested for allegedly slapping his wife days before he was sentenced on charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom.

Felty E. Yoder, 19, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for domestic assault, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge alleges he slapped his wife on the arm with a pair of leather gloves on Dec. 13.

On Friday, Yoder was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in the secret camera incident and an earlier domestic assault. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said he placed a trail camera inside a bathroom in a home to photograph females using the shower and toilet. The camera was discovered in September.

