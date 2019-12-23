CLERMONT – A Clermont man has been arrested for allegedly slapping his wife days before he was sentenced on charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom.
Felty E. Yoder, 19, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for domestic assault, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge alleges he slapped his wife on the arm with a pair of leather gloves on Dec. 13.
On Friday, Yoder was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading to misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy in the secret camera incident and an earlier domestic assault. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities said he placed a trail camera inside a bathroom in a home to photograph females using the shower and toilet. The camera was discovered in September.
Mugshot gallery for December 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.