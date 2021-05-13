Man convicted of 1983 ambush killing in Waterloo dies in prison

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was serving time for killing a public defender in 1983 has died in prison.

Ronald Harris Brown died around 9:35 a.m. Wednesday following complications from an apparent suicide attempt, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was 80.

The death is under investigation, which is standard practice for all suspected suicides.

Brown had been serving a life sentence at the Clarinda Correctional Facility for first-degree murder for killing Assistant Public Defender Alvin Davidson on Jan. 10, 1983.

Davidson, 41, had been involved in a shootout with his brother-in-law, Jan Hollins, a year earlier, an incident that left Davidson in a leg cast and Hollins facing an attempted murder charge.

With Hollins’ trial approaching, Brown and others planned to kill the state’s main witness — Davidson. Brown, who had served prison time with Jan Hollins years earlier, was tapped to be the gunman, according to Courier archives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}