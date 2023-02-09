WATERLOO — A Mexican national is facing a possible life sentence for allegedly overseeing a large-scale network that moved meth into Waterloo.

Authorities allege a Sinaloa-based drug trafficking organization sent Luis Carlos Corral Lopez, 31, of Caborca, to Waterloo in 2020 and he supplied a succession of distributors with meth.

During an investigation into the ring, agents found pounds of meth and fentanyl hidden behind drywall in the basement of a Waterloo home. It was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Iowa.

On Thursday, a jury found Corral guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute meth following three days of testimony and five hours of deliberation in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

The investigation goes back to late 2019 when authorities began a probe into the Daniel Manjarrez Drug Trafficking Organization, which involved Waterloo residents driving to California to pick up pounds of meth that were mailed to Iowa and then the use of rail cars to move hundreds of pounds of the drug in the summer of 2020.

People involved in the operation also drove drug proceeds to a home in Cicero, Illinois, in October 2020. When Illinois police approached the Cicero address a month later, they found Corral, who initially gave officers a fake name.

Authorities said Corral later delivered several pounds of meth to Drew Scarborough, who was the organization’s contact in Waterloo, during meetings in the parking lot of a Cedar Falls Hy-Vee supermarket, court records state. When Scarborough was arrested, Levi Dull took his place and Corral directed shipments -- a total of 18 to 20 pounds -- to him, court records state.

In the summer of 2021, Narciso Chinchillas Sanchez replaced Corral, taking over his involvement in Waterloo, according to court records. Police raided Chinchillas Sanchez’s Waterloo home Oct. 25, 2021, and found 90 pounds of meth and almost 23 pounds of fentanyl, including 34,380 pills containing fentanyl.

Corral remained at large until June 5, 2022, when he was arrested crossing into the United States from Mexico, records state.