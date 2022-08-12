Man convicted in Waterloo convenience store shooting

WATERLOO — A Memphis, Tenn., man has been found guilty of opening fire inside a crowded convenience store in April.

Jurors deliberated for part of Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning before finding Tony Cecil Orr Jr., 18, guilty of intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and going armed.

Intimidation is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and going armed has a maximum sentence of five years. Sentencing will be at a later date, and Orr will remain in custody until then.

Authorities said Orr, wearing a ski mask, fired three shots toward the clerk at Logan Convenience Store on April 20 as his brother was arguing with the employee. The clerk said the argument was the continuation of a complaint over the price of disposable lighters a few days earlier.

When the shots rang out, the clerk dived for cover and retrieved a store revolver from behind the counter. Patrons ducked, hid in the walk-in cooler and bathroom and darted for the emergency exit.

No injuries were reported.

During trial, the defense claimed Orr wasn’t the shooter and had remained outside in the car.

The shooting was captured on video, and the clerk identified Orr as the gunman.

A friend of the brothers testified she had driven Orr and his brother to the store. She said the brother was carrying a gun when he and Orr entered the shop, and after the shooting Orr was holding the weapon when they returned to the car.

Police said they searched an East Second Street home where the brothers were staying and recovered clothing and shoes matching what the shooter was wearing. They also found ammunition and handgun magazines but no firearms.