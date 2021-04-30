Man convicted in fatal Cedar Falls overdose

CEDAR FALLS — A Chicago man who sold heroin to a Cedar Falls woman who died from using the drug was convicted by a jury Thursday following a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.
After about nine hours of deliberation, jurors found Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, guilty of one count of distribution of heroin that resulted in the death, one count of using Facebook Messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and one count of using a cellular telephone to facilitate another heroin distribution.
Griggs was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin for heroin seized from a vehicle in which he was traveling the day after the death.
Evidence at trial showed Griggs was a source of heroin for individuals in the Waterloo area during the summer of 2018.
On Aug. 31, 2018, Griggs arranged to distribute $100 worth of heroin to Abigail Wilder, 19, via Facebook messenger. She subsequently returned to a residence in Cedar Falls, used the heroin and then died of acute heroin intoxication, according to prosecutors.
Within a few hours after her body was found, officers were able to text Griggs using her phone to set up another heroin deal, according to court records. When Griggs arrived, he was met by undercover officers and was identified as the same person who had communicated with Wilder the day before.
Griggs faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing will be at a later date. He remains in custody until then.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Reinert and Special Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Northern Iowa Heroin Initiative and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Waterloo Police Department, the Cedar Falls Police Department, the Tri-County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.