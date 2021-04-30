Man convicted in fatal Cedar Falls overdose

CEDAR FALLS — A Chicago man who sold heroin to a Cedar Falls woman who died from using the drug was convicted by a jury Thursday following a three-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

After about nine hours of deliberation, jurors found Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, guilty of one count of distribution of heroin that resulted in the death, one count of using Facebook Messenger to facilitate the heroin distribution, and one count of using a cellular telephone to facilitate another heroin distribution.

Griggs was found not guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin for heroin seized from a vehicle in which he was traveling the day after the death.

Evidence at trial showed Griggs was a source of heroin for individuals in the Waterloo area during the summer of 2018.

On Aug. 31, 2018, Griggs arranged to distribute $100 worth of heroin to Abigail Wilder, 19, via Facebook messenger. She subsequently returned to a residence in Cedar Falls, used the heroin and then died of acute heroin intoxication, according to prosecutors.