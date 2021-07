Man convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Cedar Rapids man

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — A man who prosecutors said stabbed a Walker man to death in retaliation for a theft from a drug dealer was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder.

Drew Blahnik was also convicted of obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse in the death of Chris Bagley, 31, in December 2018.

Prosecutors said Blahnik killed Bagley at a mobile home outside Cedar Rapids and then buried his body, which was found in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March 2019.

Investigators say Blahnik stabbed Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

The defense acknowledged during the trial that Blahnik stabbed Bagley but said it was in self defense after Bagley waved a gun during a fight, KCRG-TV reported.

Another man, Drew Wagner, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to voluntary manslaughter in Bagley’s death.

And Andy Shaw is serving an eight-year sentence for drug crimes connected to Bagley’s death.

Bagley’s parents are Stewart and Christine Bagley of Independence.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0