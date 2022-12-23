Man connected with Charles City bombs sentenced for drugs, guns

CHARLES CITY — One person connected with bombs set off in Charles City in the summer of 2020, damaging structures, has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Cody Robert Winters, 34, to five years on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and drug user in possession of a firearm. Following prison, Winters will be on supervised release for five years.

Another person charged in the indictment, 34-year-old Thomas Jay Downer, pleaded to charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of an unregistered destructive device and distribution of meth. He is awaiting sentencing.

Court records allege Winters and Downer sold ice meth in Iowa in 2020. Winters also made bombs using cardboard tubes, cannon fuses, explosive powders and shrapnel. He allegedly also taught Downer to make explosives.

One of the explosives was set off in a Charles City neighborhood June 25, 2020, causing damage, according to court records.

The Charles City police log from that day shows neighbors called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report the sound of a loud explosion.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to the 1200 block of F Street for damage to two homes and a vehicle that was caused by an “unknown device,” according to the log. Damage was estimated at $2,500.

On Nov. 13, 2020, authorities executed a search warrant at Winter’s home and found a Diamondback AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge Mossberg 835 shotgun and a 9 mm Taurus pistol.

Prosecutors also allege that Downer possessed five pipe bombs on Oct. 30, 2020.

