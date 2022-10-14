Man confronted with murderous text messages in shooting trial

WATERLOO — Prosecutors Thursday confronted Daytrell Pendleton with text messages discussing murder.

The questioning came a day after Pendleton told jurors he acted in self-defense when he shot a man outside a convenience store in May 2016.

Pendleton, 33, is charged with attempted murder for shooting Andrew Spates Jr. — his mother’s husband of three years — five times with a shotgun.

He returned to the stand Thursday for cross-examination by prosecutors a day after testifying he was in fear of Spates following a series of run-ins and only fired after Spates approached him carrying a weapon during what he said was a chance encounter near the Franklin Street Kwik Star.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz questioned Pendleton about text conversations Pendleton had with his mother after reading a restraining order application where she alleged domestic abuse at the hands of Spates, and other text conversations with his father.

In those text messages, Pendleton had told he father he was in “murderous mode” and told his mother “I wanna kill this MF … I got to kill this MF.”

Moments before the shooting, he texted “I anit scared I’m just afraid of while I might have to do … Can’t really do much until a MF approach me.”

“Sir, I don’t remember those texts,” Pendleton told Walz.

The state also questioned him about a body camera video in which police responded to a brick thrown through his mother’s window about three hours before the shooting. In the video, Pendleton can be heard saying he was going to take care of it.

On the stand, Pendleton said he believed Spates was responsible for the brick.

The state also questioned Pendleton about variations in his accounts of what happened, contrasting his testimony on the stand with statements he made to police hours after the shooting.

In court, Pendleton said he continued to fire his shotgun because Spates had dropped his weapon — a metal pipe — and was reaching into his vehicle for what Pendleton said he thought was a gun.

He hadn’t mentioned Spates reaching for anything in his police interview, and investigators didn’t find any firearms on Spates or in Spates’ vehicle.

Earlier in the case, a judge had sided with a defense request to suppress Pendleton’s statements in the police interview because officers continued to question him after he asked for an attorney.

But Pendleton’s comments on the stand opened the door to the state being able to show video clips of the interview to show alleged inconsistencies. This led to the defense to taking the unusual move of opting to play in its entirety the video they earlier fought to suppress.

Closing statements in the case are scheduled for Friday in Black Hawk County District Court.