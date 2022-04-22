 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting in Waterloo

  • 0
032222jr-homicide-w2nd-2

Police are investigating an early morning homicide at 627 W. Second St., Waterloo.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man accused of killing his cousin in March may argue he acted in self-defense.

Attorneys for 58-year-old Dorray Darnell Cooper filed a notice they intend to offer evidence of self-defense, defense of others or defense of property when the case goes to trial.

Dorray Cooper is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, and trial has tentatively been scheduled for June in Black Hawk County District Court.

Authorities allege Dorray Cooper shot and killed LaVance Lemar Cooper with a handgun at his apartment at 627 W. Second St. in the early morning hours of March 22.

Dorray Darnell Cooper

Dorray Darnell Cooper

The murder charge is punishable by a mandatory life sentence without parole upon conviction.

Prosecutors have filed for habitual offender sentencing enhancements, meaning Dorray Cooper could be subject to harsher penalties if he is found guilty of lesser charges because of prior convictions for second-degree robbery in Webster County and homicide by vehicle in Black Hawk County.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv Symphony Orchestra puts on first performance since war began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News