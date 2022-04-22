Man claims self-defense in fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man accused of killing his cousin in March may argue he acted in self-defense.

Attorneys for 58-year-old Dorray Darnell Cooper filed a notice they intend to offer evidence of self-defense, defense of others or defense of property when the case goes to trial.

Dorray Cooper is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, and trial has tentatively been scheduled for June in Black Hawk County District Court.

Authorities allege Dorray Cooper shot and killed LaVance Lemar Cooper with a handgun at his apartment at 627 W. Second St. in the early morning hours of March 22.

The murder charge is punishable by a mandatory life sentence without parole upon conviction.

Prosecutors have filed for habitual offender sentencing enhancements, meaning Dorray Cooper could be subject to harsher penalties if he is found guilty of lesser charges because of prior convictions for second-degree robbery in Webster County and homicide by vehicle in Black Hawk County.

