WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly racking up thousands of dollars in bills at a Waterloo hospital under an assumed name.
According to police, Robert Lyle Littrel was admitted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Aug. 19 under the name Robert Spanton. He remained at the hospital until Sept. 5, and never attempted to correct the name on his hospital records.
Court records indicate the hospital charges surpassed $10,000.
On Thursday, Waterloo police arrested Littrel for one count of first-degree fraudulent practices.
Court records show that Littrel has a number of prior theft convictions in other parts of Iowa and is wanted out of Johnson County for missing a court date on another theft charge. In that case, he is accused of collecting $1,300 in cash in February for a mobile home in Iowa City and a Dodge pickup that he never delivered.
