INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man accused of setting his rented home on fire last weekend is now charged with trying to kill his wife and her uncle in the blaze.
Investigators allege fires were set around the doors to 711 13th St. NE to keep people inside from escaping. The doors were also locked --- possibly to prevent emergency crews from entering --- and a table had been placed in a hallway, according to court records.
Shane Allen Heins was heard asking his wife, Christina Heins, “do you want to die today?” according to court records.
On Thursday, authorities charged Shane Heins, 44, with two counts of attempted murder and one count of third-offense domestic assault. Bond for the new charges was set at $1 million cash or surety.
In addition to allegedly attempting to trap his wife and her elderly uncle, Nick Necker, inside the burning home, Shane Heins is accused of physically assaulting his stepdaughter after telling her to pack a bag and leave the home before the fire started, records state.
Shane Heins has been in custody on arson charges since the March 2 fire. His bond was originally set at $50,000, and the new charges came after his attorney had requested a bond review, noting his ties to the community and his residence in Buchanan County.
Christina Heins and Necker were flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following the blaze, and they are expected to survive, according to court records.
The stepdaughter fled the house before the fire, and the door was locked behind her.
INDEPENDENCE — An Independence man accused of setting his home on fire while relatives were …
A witness reported seeing Shane Heins throwing items and furniture around the home and pouring gasoline around the wooden steps between the house and garage and hurling a container of motor oil from the garage into the kitchen.
He was also heard saying something similar to “you all deserve to die” and “go to hell,” and he was seen lighting a piece of paper and threatening to ignite the gasoline.
Shane Heins was then seen closing the garage door and leaving the area, and flames were then seen at the home, according to court records.
Necker had attempted to put out a fire in the living room but was unable to reach the area because of thick smoke and an end table that had been placed in the hallway, records state. He became trapped inside the house
Independence firefighters and police were called to the home around 11:57 p.m. Christina Heins escaped through a window, and police officers and Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies broke another window and pulled Necker to safety.
Firefighters from Independence and Jesup spent hours on the scene, putting out the flames.
Shane Heins was detained at his mother’s home in Oelwein. Court records allege he admitted to pouring gasoline and using a lighter to set fires in the garage, the living room and on drapes near the front of the house.
Court records indicate he has prior domestic assault charges in 2002 and 2010 in Buchanan and Allamakee counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.