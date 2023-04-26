INDEPENDENCE — An Iowa City man who is serving time in connection with an opioid-related death in Johnson County has now been charged with a fatal overdose in Buchanan County.

A federal grand jury on April 18 handed up an indictment charging Kevin Lorenzo Perry, 34, with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Perry, formerly of Chicago, is currently incarcerated at the Memphis Federal Correctional Facility in Tennessee.

The newly filed charge alleges Perry provided a substance containing acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl to a person identified only as “J.T.” on Feb. 6, 2020. J.T.’s use of the substance resulted in death, court records allege.

J.T. paid $250 for what was believed to be heroin in the evening and his father found him dead, slumped over a computer chair, the following morning, records state.

Investigators discovered a small bag containing 0.39 grams of a fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl mix on the computer desk and an autopsy revealed J.T. died of acute mixed drug intoxication.

Perry is currently serving a 22-year sentence for distributing fentanyl to two people in Iowa City on May 12, 2020 – just months after the Buchanan County fatality.

One person from the Iowa City incident – identified as D.K. – died of an overdose of the drug, and the second – identified as R.L.C. – survived an overdose, according to court records.

The following day, police used a confidential source to arrange a sale of purported heroin, which was carried out in the parking lot of a Westwinds Drive apartment building in Iowa City. Perry was detained when he arrived and officers found two foil bindles containing 0.18 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

When officers searched text messages associated with the transactions, they found messages where Perry indicated he was going to “make it a little better.” They also found indications of drug sales going back to 2018, court records state.

Perry pleaded to federal charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in the Iowa City incident in January 2022.

Perry also has a prior conviction for allegedly shooting at two people in Iowa City in 2011.