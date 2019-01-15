WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking federal gun charges for a Cedar Rapids man who allegedly planned to put out a hit on a University of Iowa professor and another man.
An Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement agent assigned to a FBI task force Tuesday asked the court to charge Steven Anthony Arce, 35, with transferring a firearm to a prohibited person.
Arce, who has links to Waterloo, is currently in the Linn County Jail following an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Court records indicate he is a full-time University of Iowa employee who was attempting to get back into the university’s medical school.
Investigators learned of Arce in November 2018 after receiving a tip about a man who went by the name “Cuban” and was selling firearms. Officers learned the suspect had a girlfriend who lived on West Ninth Street and found a confidential source who said Arce had attempted to sell firearms. The informant told police Arce also offered to sell fully automatic weapons and silencers and said Arce attempted to hire the informant to kill someone, according to court records.
Investigators later set up a controlled buy to purchase an AR-15 from Arce. During the meeting, the informant said he or she was a felon and not allowed to handle firearms, and the two discussed scratching off serial numbers on weapons.
They also talked about Arce hiring the informant to kill a University of Iowa medical professor, and the informant said Arce would need to meet with someone more qualified. He agreed and wrote information about the target on a yellow sticky note that included “Carver College of Medicine MD Urology” on it, court records state.
Arce sold the informant a Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle for $1,000, records state.
On Jan. 2, the informant and Arce met in a Crossroads Boulevard parking lot, and Arce said he wanted to delay the hit for two weeks because of an appeal hearing he had with the University of Iowa medical college, court records state. He also allegedly said he wanted someone to give the target a “nice f—ing beating” to coerce him to let Arce back into medical school, records state.
He told the informant he was putting together an Uzi and other automatic weapons, records state, and he sold the informant a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol for $550.
The following day, the informant and an undercover DNE officer pretending to be a hitman met with Arce at the West Ninth Street address. Arce told the two he had a different target in mind, his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, and he said he might want the medical professor killed later, court records state.
They agreed Arce would pay the hitman two fully automatic rifles to kill the ex-boyfriend — one rifle upfront and the second after the murder, court records state. They exchanged text messages in the following days, and Arce allegedly passed along an address for a target.
Further investigation found Arce had been the subject of a University of Iowa medical college police call about a potentially suicidal person in December, according to court records. Officers determined he wasn’t a threat at that time, records state.
