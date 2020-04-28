You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with fleeing Waterloo residential facility
Darrell Clark Turner

WATERLOO -- A man has been charged with fleeing a Waterloo residential  correctional facility where he was serving time in February for a federal mail theft  charges.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District charged Darrell Clark Turner, 53, with one count of escape from custody on April 12.

Turner has waived indictment and indicated he plans to plead guilty.

Turner was first arrested in March 2017 for  allegedly passing more than $3,200 worth of altered checks that had been stolen from mail boxes around Cedar Rapids. He was sentenced to three years  in prison, but on Feb. 26, 2020, he left the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility and didn’t return.

He remained at large until Waterloo police arrested him on March  9.

