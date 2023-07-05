CEDAR FALLS — The defense is resisting a prosecutor’s plan to hold a single trial in the case of a North Liberty man accused to raping women in their apartments in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

The state has filed paperwork to merge cases against Asante Ajee Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, who is charged with burglary and sexual assault in a March 10 attack in an apartment complex near Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and an April 10 attack at a College Street apartment near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

A hearing on the issue will be at a later date.

Court records indicate Adams is also suspected in other attacks in Iowa City and Center Point.

Investigators allege the methods used – brandishing a knife and wrapping the victim’s head while carrying out the rape, and absconding with the victim’s phone so she couldn’t call for help – are similar, and the suspect descriptions are also similar.

The Iowa City attack was carried out on Sept. 6, 2022, when a suspect threatened the victim with a knife, covered her head with a sheet and left with her cell phone.

The Center Point incident is described as an “attempted sexual assault” where the victim’s head was covered with a shirt on May 23, 2023.

Investigators obtained fingerprints from the Center Point scene. Officers also found suspect DNA on the knife used in the Waterloo assault.

The prints showed a match to Adams, and investigators later compared body camera video from a North Liberty traffic stop where Adams was wearing a jacket and boots that were similar to clothing seen on surveillance videos in the Cedar Falls assault, according to court records.

No charges have been filed in the Iowa City and North Liberty incidents.

Trial is tentatively scheduled for August in Black Hawk County District Court for the Waterloo and Cedar Falls incidents.

Photos: Asanta Walker-Garcia Adams court appearance 052423jr-adams-court-2 052423jr-adams-court-1 052423jr-adams-court-4 052423jr-adams-court-3 Person of interest