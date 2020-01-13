Man charged in Fayette Co. kidnapping laid in wait for his victim: court documents

WEST UNION --- Bond has been set at $5 million for an Arlington man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and attempting to run over and ram authorities during the high-speed chase that followed.

Maxwell Richard Liebe, 20, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of attempted murder, eluding and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested after his truck rolled into a ditch on Kornhill Road during the pursuit, and he remains in the Fayette County Jail.

Court records allege Liebe broke into his ex’s Wadena apartment using a ladder and pry bar to open a window on Friday. He then waited inside for her to arrive home. When she returned, he held her for captive for several hours before punching her hard enough to knock her unconscious.

He then bound her hands with zip ties and dragged her to her vehicle, which he drove to his own vehicle, which was parked in a secluded area.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies discovered the woman was missing around noon Friday and were able to use her cell phone to track her whereabouts near Aurora. A Buchanan County deputy spotted Liebe’s vehicle.