Man charged in Conrad fire that killed pet dog

CONRAD — A Conrad man has been arrested for setting fire to his home, killing his dog inside.

Jacob Switzer admitted to authorities that he set the fire with a match. He said he did it because a radio frequency ID tag in his ear told him to do it, according to court records.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Switzer, 45, on charges of first-degree arson and animal abuse after he was released from Grundy Memorial Hospital. Bond was set at $50,000.

Firefighters and deputies were called to a fire at Switzer’s home, 108 N. Washington St., around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a teenage female was still inside, but when authorities arrived all people were out of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Switzer allegedly told a bystander he set the blaze and later repeated the admission to a deputy. He also said his dog was still in the home when the fire started. Firefighters found the dog’s remains in the living room the following day.

Court records show Switzer was arrested on marijuana charges after he allegedly jumped from a second-story window at the home while paranoid and under the influence of drugs in November 2019. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and treatment.

