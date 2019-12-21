WAVERLY --- A 23-year-old Waverly man has been charged after he left the scene after running over a man lying in a roadway.
Michael Yeatman Jr. is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a serious misdemeanor.
According to Waverly Police, the incident occurred about 1 a.m. Dec. 15. Police were called to the 300 block of Second Street SE due to a man lying in the roadway. The individual was unable to correspond at the time, but police were able to identify him as David Schmalz, no age given, of Waverly.
Schmalz was reportedly run over while lying in the roadway. He was taken by ambulance to Waverly Health Center.
An investigation led police to Yeatan. Yeatman told police he didn't see Schmalz in the roadway prior to striking him. Yeatman reportedly stopped his vehicle and called 911 for assistance. A passenger in his vehicle stayed on the scene until police arrived, but Yeatman left the scene.
Yeatman was booked into the Bremer County Jail and subsequently released.
