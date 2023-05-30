Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELDORA — A man believed to have a connection to the Friday death of a woman has been captured, the Eldora Police Department announced on Facebook.

Nathan Cole Bahr, 28, has been taken into custody following a weekend manhunt. He was believed to be armed and dangerous and was driving a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with an Iowa blackout license plate that read either EMRGLL or KHA681.

Whether he’s been charged in the death of the woman is not known. Police did not immediately respond to message seeking more information, but court records do not indicate he has been charged with a crime.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide after the woman was found at 5:45 a.m. inside the residence at 1401 17th Ave. in Eldora.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 939-8189 or another local law enforcement agency as the homicide investigation continues.

The Eldora Police Department was assisted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Hardin County Emergency Management and Eldora Emergency Medical Services.

Photos: Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony 2023 052923jr-memorial-day-1 052923jr-memorial-day-2 052923jr-memorial-day-3 052923jr-memorial-day-4 052923jr-memorial-day-5 052923jr-memorial-day-6 052923jr-memorial-day-7 052923jr-memorial-day-8 052923jr-memorial-day-9 052923jr-memorial-day-10 052923jr-memorial-day-11 052923jr-memorial-day-12 052923jr-memorial-day-14 052923jr-memorial-day-15