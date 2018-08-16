FRANKVILLE — A Postville man being sought by Winneshiek County deputies for an incident in Calmar has been caught.
Deputies early Thursday arrested Abdihakim Osman, 19, on a warrant for identity theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. He was being held in the Winneshiek County Jail.
On Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office put out a plea for help in identifying a man in a surveillance photo at a burglary in Calmar. Deputies said the public helped them make the identification, which led to the arrest.
