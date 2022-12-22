 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Man awaiting trial for theft and guns allegedly brings stolen gun to pretrial appointment

  • Updated
  • 0
Black Hawk County Jail

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly brought a stolen pistol to an appointment with corrections officials.

According to police, Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 18, set off a metal detector when he showed up for his appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center on East Sixth Street around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials recovered a .22-caliber Ruger SR handgun from his coat, and police determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Waterloo in 2020.

The newest amendment to Iowa's state constitution, passed by voters in November’s election, enshrines the right to gun ownership and provides strict legal protections for that right.

Anderson was arrested for fourth-degree theft for the stolen gun and bond was set at $100,000.

Court records show Anderson is awaiting trial for several different cases including an Aug. 6 incident in which he was arrested for reckless use of a firearm for firing a 40-caliber pistol in an alley behind the 200 block of Reber Avenue, stealing a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Ford Edge in July and breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness in July.

