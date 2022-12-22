Man awaiting trial for theft and guns allegedly brings stolen gun to pretrial appointment

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly brought a stolen pistol to an appointment with corrections officials.

According to police, Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 18, set off a metal detector when he showed up for his appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center on East Sixth Street around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials recovered a .22-caliber Ruger SR handgun from his coat, and police determined the weapon had been reported stolen in Waterloo in 2020.

Anderson was arrested for fourth-degree theft for the stolen gun and bond was set at $100,000.

Court records show Anderson is awaiting trial for several different cases including an Aug. 6 incident in which he was arrested for reckless use of a firearm for firing a 40-caliber pistol in an alley behind the 200 block of Reber Avenue, stealing a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Ford Edge in July and breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness in July.

