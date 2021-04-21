WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for murder has been convicted of robbery in an unrelated case.
Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips, 28, guilty of first-degree robbery April 15, following a week-long trial in Black Hawk County District Court. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Police said Phillips used a handgun to rob a man while he and others were outside grilling in the 100 block of Linwood Avenue on May 15. He took a cell phone, keys and credit cards and fled in a car.
Waterloo police arrested Phillips the following day.
The robbery happened shortly after Terrell Bernard Flowers, 30, was shot and killed on Crescent Place. Investigators said Phillips was the gunman, and he was charged with first-degree murder in March. Trial has tentatively been scheduled for May.
