Man attempts to pull boy from store, bites police

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly took a child out of a store Sunday night and then bit officers who detained him.

Eduardo Cano Gonzalez, 25, of 546 Eastgate Drive, was arrested for false imprisonment, interference causing injury and assault on an officer with intent to cause injury.

According to police, Cano was at Independence Liquor & Food at 1761 Independence Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday when he removed a 10-year-old boy from the establishment and began walking off with the child. He had his arm around the boy’s neck and was pulling him, and the child was crying and attempting to get away, according to court records.

Bystanders, including the boy’s sister, intervened, and the boy was able to break free and flee.

Cano struggled with officers and bit and pinched them when they tried to detain him. Two offices suffered minor injuries.

Cano later told police the boy was his younger brother and had to leave the store, and he was escorting him home, according to court records.

Police said it appears Cano and the boy don’t know each other.

