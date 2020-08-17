 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man attempts to pull boy from store, bites police
0 comments
breaking top story
PUBLI

Man attempts to pull boy from store, bites police

{{featured_button_text}}
Eduardo Cano Gonzalez

Eduardo Cano Gonzalez: 

Man attempts to pull boy from store, bites police

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly took a child out of a store Sunday night and then bit officers who detained him.

Eduardo Cano Gonzalez, 25, of 546 Eastgate Drive, was arrested for false imprisonment, interference causing injury and assault on an officer with intent to cause injury.

According to police, Cano was at Independence Liquor & Food at 1761 Independence Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday when he removed a 10-year-old boy from the establishment and began walking off with the child. He had his arm around the boy’s neck and was pulling him, and the child was crying and attempting to get away, according to court records.

Bystanders, including the boy’s sister, intervened, and the boy was able to break free and flee.

Cano struggled with officers and bit and pinched them when they tried to detain him. Two offices suffered minor injuries.

Cano later told police the boy was his younger brother and had to leave the store, and he was escorting him home, according to court records.

Police said it appears Cano and the boy don’t know each other.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
1
1
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News