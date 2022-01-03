Man attempts to grab officer's gun during struggle

WATERLOO – An Illinois man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun during a disturbance early Monday.
Everett Brad Ross, 27, of Monee, was arrested for disarming a peace officer, assault on a peace officer and interference. Bond was set at $6,000.
According to court records, officers were called to a report of an assault at a home at 620 W. Sixth St around 1:15 a.m. Monday. While police were investigating the assault, Ross allegedly tore off his own shirt and got close to the officer, ignoring instructions to sit down. He allegedly pushed the officer and slapped the officer’s arm and then pulled on the officer’s handgun and attempted to remove it from the holster.
The pistol remained in the holster, and Ross was detained.