Man at center of botched jailbreak charged with escape attempt, drugs, guns

Authorities allege Copeland received marijuana from Oregon and California through the mail and sold it locally, according to court records.

While Copeland was awaiting an extradition hearing, he allegedly injured his toe on a door frame at the Black Hawk County Jail. Medical staff told him to keep the toe uncovered, but he wrapped it in toilet paper and plastic, which cut off blood circulation, according to court records.

The decision was made to remove the toe, and a Dec. 29 appointment for the procedure was scheduled at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Deputies said Copeland and Donston planned an escape to take place in the hospital parking lot. She allegedly drove around UnityPoint with a cell phone on Dec. 28, showing Copeland the layout of the area and the getaway car they planned to use through a video link, and he gave advice on how to park, according to court records.

Jail officials were alerted to the plot, and when Donston pulled into the parking lot on Dec. 29, deputies stopped her and found bags of men’s clothing in her vehicle, according to court records.

