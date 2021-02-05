Man at center of botched jailbreak charged with escape attempt, drugs, guns

WATERLOO – A former Ohio man at the center of a botched jailbreak in December has been charged in the escape attempt.
Authorities had previously only arrested Tyrone Lamar Copeland’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Donsque Rashawn Donston, who had plotted the escape with the help of the jail’s video visitation system.
Copeland, who moved to Iowa in 2020, had been sitting in the Black Hawk County Jail since December awaiting extradition on an Ohio probation violation warrant.
Last week, deputies added conspiracy charges for the escape attempt, and officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team charged him with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver for items found while searching his mobile home at 3909 Hazelwood Lane in December.
According to court records, Ohio authorities were looking for an associate of Copeland’s for questioning in a double homicide in December. Following a standoff at his mobile home, officers found marijuana, cash, a digital scale and a loaded 9mm Sarsilmaz SAR-9 handgun in the house. The other person was detained elsewhere in Waterloo on a kidnapping warrant out of Ohio,
Authorities allege Copeland received marijuana from Oregon and California through the mail and sold it locally, according to court records.
While Copeland was awaiting an extradition hearing, he allegedly injured his toe on a door frame at the Black Hawk County Jail. Medical staff told him to keep the toe uncovered, but he wrapped it in toilet paper and plastic, which cut off blood circulation, according to court records.
The decision was made to remove the toe, and a Dec. 29 appointment for the procedure was scheduled at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Deputies said Copeland and Donston planned an escape to take place in the hospital parking lot. She allegedly drove around UnityPoint with a cell phone on Dec. 28, showing Copeland the layout of the area and the getaway car they planned to use through a video link, and he gave advice on how to park, according to court records.
Jail officials were alerted to the plot, and when Donston pulled into the parking lot on Dec. 29, deputies stopped her and found bags of men’s clothing in her vehicle, according to court records.