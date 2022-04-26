Man asks to take back plea in Elk Run home invasion

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man wants to take back his plea to robbery and burglary charges in a 2021 home invasion robbery in Elk Run Heights.

On Monday Davon Marcell Oliver, 22, said he only entered the plea because he wanted a different lawyer, and his attorney told him he could later take back his plea.

“I feel like I was coerced into taking the plea deal,” Oliver said during a hearing on the matter in Black Hawk County District Court.

In December, Oliver had halted his trial and pleaded guilty after a day and a half of testimony in which an Elk Run mother testified how intruders had terrorized her children until she opened her husband’s gun safe for them, and a Waterloo police officer told jurors how Oliver was found in a Waterloo apartment with five of the stolen guns.

He has not yet been sentenced.

Oliver on Monday said prosecutors had shown him a video of him with guns, and he said his defense attorney at the time told him he could die in prison if prosecutors referred the case to the federal courts.

Oliver said he had been arguing with his attorney and wanted a new lawyer, and his attorney at the time told him he could get a new attorney if he pleaded guilty. Then he could take back his plea, Oliver said he was told.

He said he was just taking his attorney’s advice during the plea colloquy and answered “yes” to every question.

During the hearing, Judge Joel Dalrymple noted that Oliver had also answered “no” during the plea, particularly to questions about if anyone had made any threats or promises in exchange for the plea or if there were any other factors involved in his decision to plead.

One other person charged in the home invasion, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, pleaded to first-degree robbery and in March was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Trial for the man accused of orchestrating the robbery, Daymion Eugene Ohrt, is scheduled for May.

