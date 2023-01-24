Man arrested on weapon charge following road-rage incident

WATERLOO — A Washburn man has been arrested for allegedly flashing a gun during a road-rage incident.

A woman called police around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 to report that a man in a pickup truck had been following her closely then pointed a gun as he sped past her on U.S. Highway 218 near Marigold Drive.

The woman, who had three young children in her vehicle, followed the pickup and called police.

An Iowa state trooper spotted the pickup going 81 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 218, and the truck pulled into a Washburn home. Authorities found an empty holster for a pistol on the vehicle’s floorboard, and a silver handgun was discovered nearby in the snow next to a privacy fence, according to court records.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana. The driver allegedly failed field sobriety tests, court records state.

Shane Dean Gunhus, 39, was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons while intoxicated, assault while displaying a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was released pending trial.

