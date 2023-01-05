 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man arrested on sexual assault charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Montavis Terell Keller, 31, on charges of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $35,000. He was also arrested for two counts of interference causing bodily injury for allegedly struggling with police when they arrested him, records state.

New numbers from the DEA shed light on just how far the opioid epidemic reaches in the United States. The DEA has seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every single person in the U.S.

Authorities allege Keller attempted to force himself on the female acquaintance at a Grant Avenue home around 5:45 a.m. and the woman kicked him away, according to court records.

Police found Keller walking in the area of South and West Sixth streets, and he was detained following a struggle, court records state.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News