Man arrested on sexual assault charges

WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman in Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Montavis Terell Keller, 31, on charges of third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $35,000. He was also arrested for two counts of interference causing bodily injury for allegedly struggling with police when they arrested him, records state.

Authorities allege Keller attempted to force himself on the female acquaintance at a Grant Avenue home around 5:45 a.m. and the woman kicked him away, according to court records.

Police found Keller walking in the area of South and West Sixth streets, and he was detained following a struggle, court records state.

