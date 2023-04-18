WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $700,000 for an Illinois man who was arrested on meth charges while awaiting trial on earlier drug charges.

Waterloo police arrested Antonio Rayshaun Evans, 37, of Stone Park, Ill., on Tuesday for charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was also detained on a pre-trial release violation.

According to court records, Evans delivered 4 pounds of meth to a confidential source on April 2. Then on Tuesday morning, officers stopped Evans in Iowa and found $4,900 in cash, drug ledgers and a scale. He was detained.

Evans is awaiting trial for an Oct. 1 incident in Waterloo where he allegedly fled a vehicle that sheriff’s deputies were following. Officers found a bag with 90 grams of meth, 165 grams of crack cocaine and 42 ecstasy pills near where the vehicle stopped. Evans was reportedly carrying $1,000 in cash, records state.