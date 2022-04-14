Man arrested on gun charges in Independence arguments

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man has been arrested for pulling a gun on another man during an argument.

Independence police arrested Christopher Alan Southerland, 21, on charges of intimidation with a weapon and two counts each of going armed and felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Buchanan County Jail, and bond was set at $30,000.

According to court records, Southerland was walking his dogs in the 100 block of Fifth Ave NE on March 31 when he another man got involved in an argument. Southerland allegedly pulled a handgun and then ran off, records state

Then on Tuesday afternoon, Independence police were called to a fight in the 300 block of First Street East. An officers approached, they saw a Southland fighting with the same man from the March 31 incident. During the struggle, the other man removes a pistol from Southerland’s waistband, unloaded the weapon and discarded it, according to court records.

Authorities allege Southerland is prohibited from handling firearms because of a prior adjudication for theft.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.