Man arrested on ammo charge following chase

WATERLOO — Waterloo police arrested a driver after they found a single, unfired bullet in his vehicle following traffic stop.

According to court records, Malik De’sean Richard, 30, had crashed into a snowbank during a Jan. 19 traffic stop for a broken tail light in the area of East Fourth and Newell streets.

Officers found a live .40-caliber round in a box in his trunk along with marijuana pipes, court records state. Authorities allege Richard is prohibited from possessing ammo because of a 2016 domestic assault conviction.

Richard wasn’t detained at the time, and police later obtained an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday night, a patrol officer noticed Richard’s Audi on Independence Avenue and attempted to pull him over for the warrant.

The Audi sped off, reaching speeds of 90 mph and passed another vehicle before stopping at a relative’s home on Colfax Drive, according to court records.

Police arrested Richard for domestic abuser in possession of ammunition and eluding. Bond was set at $12,500.

