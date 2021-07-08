Man arrested in Wisconsin after missing court date in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls man who disappeared while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at an ex-girlfriend’s Waterloo home has been arrested in Wisconsin.
Dillon David Grundman, 22, was detained in Milwaukee on Wednesday on failure to appear warrants, according to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Authorities allege Grundman shot at an Independence Avenue home in December, and he was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, going armed, assault while participating in a felony, stalking while armed and carrying weapons.
He was released on $8,000 bond, but failed to show up for a June 4 court appearance.
