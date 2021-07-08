 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Wisconsin after missing court date in Waterloo shooting
0 comments
alert top story

Man arrested in Wisconsin after missing court date in Waterloo shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Dillon David Grundman

Dillon David Grundman

WATERLOO --- A Cedar Falls man who disappeared while awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at an ex-girlfriend’s Waterloo home has been arrested in Wisconsin.

Dillon David Grundman, 22, was detained in Milwaukee on Wednesday on failure to appear warrants, according to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Authorities allege Grundman shot at an Independence Avenue home in December, and he was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, going armed, assault while participating in a felony, stalking while armed and carrying weapons.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was released on $8,000 bond, but failed to show up for a June 4 court appearance.

3 months of local news for just $1

Some tips from news hound Ducky on subscribing to the Courier
Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News