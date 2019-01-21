WATERLOO – One person has been arrested following gunfire outside a Waterloo strip club over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a report of gunshots outside Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club around 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
Witnesses said a man fired a pistol into the air from a vehicle and then left. No injuries or damage were reported.
Officers found shell casings and the scene and later located the vehicle parked at another strip club, Fantasy Theatre Live on Airline Highway.
Police arrested Diamond Mashan Duckings, 34, of 419 Glenwood St., for reckless use of a firearm, interference and felon in possession of a firearm. He was later released from jail pending trial.
