Man arrested in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at people outside a home last week.

Police arrested Amarri Ray Nash, 19, on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a weapon and carrying weapons.

Officers were called to a report of gunfire around 11:50 a.m. April 4, and witnesses said someone in a passing Ford Fusion had fired two shots at people standing outside 1017 Logan Ave.

Investigators also obtained video of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Nash was awaiting trial for a December incident where he is accused of pointing a gun at a person during a road rage incident on Broadway Street and March 2022 incident where he allegedly struggled with police while armed loaded 9 mm Hi Point pistol during a traffic stop.



